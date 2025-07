Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, a mother and father, face a jury accused of the unthinkable: attempting to take their teenage daughter’s life in an alleged honor killing attempt. On 7/15/2025, the victim and defendants’ daughter, Fatima, took the stand in the case against her parents. Hear her firsthand account as she tells the jury what happened leading up to this shocking attack.

For more on the Attempted “Honor Killing” Trial, Click HERE.