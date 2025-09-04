Austin Drummond in court in Tennessee quadruple murder case

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV/AP) — The man charged with murdering four people in rural Tennessee and abandoning a baby is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Austin Drummond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and weapons charges for allegedly killing four people in Lake County. Authorities say he abandoned a baby related to the victims roughly 40 miles away in Dyer County.

Officials determined the victims were the baby’s parents, James M. Wilson, 21, and Adrianna Williams, 20; Williams’ brother, Braydon Williams, 15; and their mother, Cortney Rose, 38.

Police have said Drummond’s girlfriend is the sister of the infant’s grandmother.

Drummond was arrested Aug. 5 following a week-long manhunt.