Brooks Houck argues for separate trials in Crystal Rogers case

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Nine years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, Brooks Houck is back in court. Houck, Rogers’ ex-boyfriend, is charged in her murder.

Steven and Joseph Lawson are facing charges of complicity to commit murder in relation to the case. In court, Houck’s attorney argued that their cases should be tried separately.

Houck’s attorney said his client shouldn’t be tied to the Lawsons’ since a judge recently ruled that Steven Lawson gave conflicting details in police interviews.

The judge ruled that Steven Lawson did not live up to a deal for immunity and will still face charges. The trial(s) are set to be held in February and will not take place in Nelson County.

The judge also announced at today’s hearing that he will wait to hear from Joseph Lawson’s attorneys on July 18 before making a decision on separate trials.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.