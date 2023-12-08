Third person charged in connection with Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

Posted at 2:08 PM, December 8, 2023 and last updated 3:22 PM, December 8, 2023

By: Jordan Mickle

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Another person has been charged in connection with the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

53-year-old Steven Lawson has been indicted by a grand jury with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He’s currently incarcerated in Harrison County, Indiana.

booking photo of Steven Lawson

Steven Lawson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. (Harrison County, IN Sheriff’s Dept. via Scripps News Lexington)

Rogers was reported missing on July 5, 2015. She was last seen at her then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck‘s, home. In September 2023, Houck was charged with murder in Rogers’ case.

32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson, son of Steven Lawson, was also arrested in September and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Despite there now being charges in connection with Rogers’ disappearance, her body has never been found.

Photo of Crystal Rogers

FILE – Crystal Rogers (NamUs)

The arrest comes days after authorities with multiple law enforcement agencies searched part of an area in Nelson County. At the time, special prosecutor Shane Young confirmed to Scripps News Lexington that it was in connection to one of three unsolved death investigations in Bardstown.

Along with Rogers, Young has been assigned the death investigations of Tommy Ballard and Jason Ellis.

16 months after Rogers vanished, her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while hunting on his own property.

In May 2013, Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was killed in a surprise attack on his way home from work. A decade later, no arrest has been made in connection with his murder.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Booking photo of steven lawson

Third Person Arrested in Crystal Rogers’ Disappearance

Steven Lawson has been arrested and charged in connection with Crystal Rogers' presumed murder. Rogers disappeared in 2015. More

split screen of tommy ballard and crystal rogers

Kentucky authorities search area in connection to unsolved case

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched an area in Kentucky, but couldn't say which cold case their investigation was linked to. More

booking photo of Brooks Houck

Judge will stay on case after denying Brooks Houck request

Judge Charles Simms denied any impartiality or impropriety in his response to Brooks Houck's request that he recuse himself. More

TRENDING

Lindsay Shiver with her lawyer.
Shiver Bahama court arrival.
Richard Allen court arrival.
Lori Vallow Daybell is arraigned in Arizona.

LATEST NEWS

booking photo of Steven Lawson
Lindsay Shiver
Ezra McCandless on the stand.
Mourner outside Oxford High School sign

SCRIPPS NEWS

Woman arrested after pouring gas onto childhood home of MLK Jr.
New bill in congress would help protect US postal workers
US senator's son charged in crash that killed North Dakota deputy