Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Three suspects in Crystal Rogers murder trial moved to different venue

Posted at 7:46 PM, October 7, 2024
Scripps News Lexington Scripps News Lexington
Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck

Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck’s trials in the Crystal Rogers case will be moved to Warren County. (Court TV via Scripps News Lexington)

NELSON COUNTY (Scripps News Lexington) — The Nelson County Circuit Court announced on Oct. 7 that Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck’s trials in the Crystal Rogers case will be moved to Warren County.

RELATED | Brooks Houck argues for separate trials in Crystal Rogers case

According to official documents, the parties agreed on the move to either Christian County or Warren County, and the decision came from KRS 452.220, which states, “The change shall be made to the nearest county to which there is no valid objection.”

WATCH | The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers

This story was originally published in Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps company.

More In:

Related Stories

Brooks Houck, Steven Lawson, and Joseph Lawson.

Three Men Accused in Death of Crystal Rogers, Face Trial In New Venue

The three men, Brooks Houck, Steven Lawson, and Joseph Lawson, accused in the death of Crystal Rogers, will now go to trial in a new... More

Man in prison stripes sits between his attorneys in court.

Crystal Rogers Murder Case: Brooks Houck Wants Separate Trial

Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, appeared in court to try to get his case separated from Joseph and Steven Lawson. More

split screen showing Brooks Houck and Crystal Rogers

Brooks Houck argues for separate trials in Crystal Rogers case

Brooks Houck is back in court on charges he murdered ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers. Steven and Joseph Lawson face charges related to the case. More

TRENDING

police body cam footage of a couple answering their door
brian walshe is led into court
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

Tyre Nichols' mother
Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck
Sarah Boone smiles in court

SCRIPPS NEWS