Three suspects in Crystal Rogers murder trial moved to different venue

NELSON COUNTY (Scripps News Lexington) — The Nelson County Circuit Court announced on Oct. 7 that Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck’s trials in the Crystal Rogers case will be moved to Warren County.

According to official documents, the parties agreed on the move to either Christian County or Warren County, and the decision came from KRS 452.220, which states, “The change shall be made to the nearest county to which there is no valid objection.”

