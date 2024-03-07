Brooks Houck, charged in Crystal Rogers’ murder, wants trial moved

Posted at 5:57 PM, March 7, 2024
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Attorneys have filed a motion to change the venue for Brooks Houck, a man charged with murder in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Booking photo of Brooks Houck

Brooks Houck is charged in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Crystal Rogers. (Oldham County Jail)

Rogers went missing on July 5, 2015, in Bardstown and was last seen at Houck’s home, who was her boyfriend at the time. In September, Houck was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

In a motion filed on Thursday, attorneys for Houck are requesting a change of venue in the case, stating that their client cannot get a fair trial in Nelson County, or any other county in central Kentucky, due to extensive media coverage. The defense is requesting the trial be moved to either Boyd or Daviess County.

The motion will be heard on Thursday, March 21.

Two others are facing charges in connection with Rogers’ disappearance. In September, Joseph Lawson was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph’s father, Steven Lawson, was indicted on the same charges as his son months later.

A trial date has been tentatively set for all three of them for February 10, 2025.

This story was originally written by Jordan Mickle for Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

