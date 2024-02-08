Trial date set for all three suspects in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — A trial date has been set for all three suspects facing charges in connection to the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers’ then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, has been charged with murder in the case. Joseph Lawson has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph’s father, Steven Lawson, was indicted on the same charges as his son months later.

In court Thursday, all three defendants appeared in court at the same time, and a trial date was tentatively set for February 10, 2025.

Both Brooks Houck’s mother and Crystal Rogers’ mother were in court to hear the news.