Steven Lawson stands trial for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

Posted at 11:36 AM, May 29, 2025
Scripps News Lexington and Lauren Silver

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — The first trial against one of the defendants accused of being involved in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance is now underway in Kentucky.

Steven Lawson has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. Rogers, a mother of five, vanished on July 3, 2015, leaving behind her vehicle on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Prosecutors say Lawson’s phone was tracked moving to where that car was abandoned, and that he called Brooks Houck, Rogers’ ex-boyfriend, around midnight to tell him “the job was done.” Houck is also charged with Rogers’ murder and will be tried separately.

In their opening statements to the jury, Lawson’s defense conceded his guilt to charges of tampering with evidence, saying that he helped move the vehicle and even pulled the driver’s seat up to make it look like Rogers drove to the parkway herself. But the defense maintains the involvement doesn’t prove that Lawson conspired to kill Rogers.

Witnesses who testified for the prosecution said that Lawson implicated himself in Rogers’ disappearance, telling one person that his ex-wife was leaving him because she said he had “murder on him.”

Lawson’s son, Joseph Lawson, is facing the same charges as his father and is scheduled to stand trial next month.

