Steven Lawson faces sentencing in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington/Court TV) — A Kentucky man is the first of three men to face sentencing for the death of Crystal Rogers.

In June, Steven Lawson was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence for his role in Rogers’ presumed death.

That same jury recommended that he be sentenced to 17 years in prison; however, the judge will decide Lawson’s sentence on Wednesday.

Lawson is the first of three men convicted in the case. Rogers, a mother of five, vanished on July 3, 2015, and her remains have never been found.

Lawson and his son, Joseph, who was convicted of the same charges, abandoned Rogers’ car on the Blue Grass Parkway the night she vanished.

Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend, was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence. Houck and Joseph Lawson are scheduled to be formally sentenced on August 21.

