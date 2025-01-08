Bryan Kohberger’s defense calls for prosecutors to be sanctioned

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger allege that investigators mishandled key pieces of evidence in the collection process and were overly aggressive in their search protocols. As such, the defense argues the evidence in question should be considered inadmissible by the state.

Court documents filed by the defense before the New Year claim investigators “had to destroy the house to save the car, or some other evidence, from Mr. Kohberger’s rubber gloves.”

Authorities have previously stated that DNA evidence collected from the Kohberger family residence in Pennsylvania matches DNA found at the scene of the crime.

MORE | Bryan Kohberger’s defense argues evidence was ‘illegally gathered’

The parties are due back in court Jan. 23 to address the various issues related to the prosecution’s discovery process. The defense contends that the way DNA evidence was collected, a process known as investigative genetic genealogy, is unreliable and controversial.

Other recent filings list a variety of complaints related to how investigators obtained evidence from online accounts — including the suspect’s Apple iCloud, Google, and Amazon accounts. The defense also contends that prosecutors failed to disclose appropriate information about the experts to be called in the case and asked the court to sanction the prosecution as a result.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, more than one month after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death while they slept at their home near the University of Idaho in Moscow. Their bodies were found on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger was later indicted and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. At his arraignment, Kohberger chose to stand silent and Latah County Judge John Judge entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Last year, Kohberger’s case was moved from Latah County to Ada County. He’s scheduled to stand trial in August.