Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 3:37 PM, December 10, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Melody Walker Farris is sentenced after a jury found her guilty of murdering her husband, Gary Farris, whose body was found on a burn pile outside their home. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features her statement presented to the court in her defense, along with the testimonies of her friend and her children. Ultimately, Melody Farris was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

Sarah Boone testifies

Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Sentenced | Court TV Podcast

This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the entire sentencing of Sarah Boone. More

male inmate in court

The Case Against Brian Walshe | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

The examination of Brian Walshe's relationship with his wife Ana and the evidence against him in her murder is investigated by Vinnie Politan. More

Melody Walker Farris sentenced
play button

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced

A judge sentenced Melody Farris after a jury found her guilty of murdering her husband, Gary Farris, whose body was found on a burn pile. More

TRENDING

Christopher Dontell in court
Jamie Komoroski
jose ibarra appears in court

LATEST NEWS

Deobra Redden plea
melody farris sits in court
Kendall Mims stands next to her attorney

SCRIPPS NEWS