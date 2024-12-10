Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced | Court TV Podcast

Melody Walker Farris is sentenced after a jury found her guilty of murdering her husband, Gary Farris, whose body was found on a burn pile outside their home. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features her statement presented to the court in her defense, along with the testimonies of her friend and her children. Ultimately, Melody Farris was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.