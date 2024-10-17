Burn Pile Murder Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

In July 2018, authorities were called to the property of Gary Farris, a prominent Atlanta attorney, for a report of human remains in a fire. Investigators initially thought Gary had a medical issue and fell into an active burn pile until they discovered a bullet lodged into one of his ribs. Now his rocky marriage is under a microscope as his wife Melody stands trial for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features opening statements from 10/7/2024 in The Burn Pile Murder Trial.

For more on the Burn Pile Murder Trial, CLICK HERE.