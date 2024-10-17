Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, October 17, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

In July 2018, authorities were called to the property of Gary Farris, a prominent Atlanta attorney, for a report of human remains in a fire. Investigators initially thought Gary had a medical issue and fell into an active burn pile until they discovered a bullet lodged into one of his ribs. Now his rocky marriage is under a microscope as his wife Melody stands trial for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features opening statements from 10/7/2024 in The Burn Pile Murder Trial.

all podcast episodes

For more on the Burn Pile Murder Trial, CLICK HERE.

More In:

Related Stories

Melody Farris appears in court

GA v. Melody Walker Farris: Burn Pile Murder Trial

Melody Walker Farris is charged with shooting and killing her husband, Gary Farris, whose body was found burning outside their home. More

Leilani Simon at trial

The Death of Little Quinton | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Leilani Simon is accused of murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton, and Vinnie Politan and his guests are investigating what could have happened. More

Rusty and Melody

Melody Farris’ Secret Lover Takes the Stand in Burn Pile Murder Trial

One of Melody Farris' extramarital partners, Rusty Barton takes the stand, where he recounted the details of their secret affair. More

TRENDING

mugshot of Richard Allen
Female mug shot; woman wears green prison garb
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

mugshot of Corey Binderim
Melody Farris appears in court
Sarah Boone appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS