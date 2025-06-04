VPI Special Report GFX

Can the Jury Trust the Digital Evidence? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, June 4, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan analyzes the testimony of the reconstructionist and other digital evidence in Karen Read’s retrial, questioning whether the jury should trust it. Karen Read is on trial for the murder of her police officer boyfriend, whose body was found in the snow outside a friend’s house. Her first trial ended in a hung jury.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

all podcast episodes

 

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. More

Nicholas Barros said Karen Read's taillight was cracked and missing a piece but a portion of the taillight remained intact.
play button

Is Nicholas Barros the Karen Read Case’s Star Witness?

Nicholas Barros said Karen Read's taillight was cracked and missing a piece but a portion of the taillight remained intact. More

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read
play button

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says ‘I Don’t Recall Changing My Mind’

Hank Brennan questions dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell about inconsistencies from her previous testimony in Karen Read's first trial. More

TOP STORIES

female defendant in court
Donna Adelson