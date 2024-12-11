Charges dismissed against ‘Black Widow of Las Vegas’ Margaret Rudin

Posted at 8:22 AM, December 11, 2024
Scripps News Las Vegas Scripps News Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Murder charges have officially been dismissed against Margaret Rudin, also known as the “Black Widow of Las Vegas.”

The charges were dismissed in court Monday with prejudice, meaning she cannot be tried for these charges again.

“I’m very happy, I’m very relieved, but I keep looking over my shoulder,” said Rudin.

Ron and Margaret Rudin

FILE – Ron and Margaret Rudin. (Court TV)

“The legal effect is that Margaret has never been convicted legally of any crimes and she can never be re-prosecuted,” said Co-council for Rudin, Adam Breeden.

The disappearance of wealthy Las Vegas real estate developer Ron Rudin nearly 30 years ago and the subsequent conviction of his wife, Margaret, for his murder was one of Nevada’s most infamous trials.

Ron went missing in 1994. Weeks later, his burned and decapitated remains were found in a desolate area near Lake Mead.

Years later facing indictment, Margaret went on the run for two years. She was eventually caught during a nationwide manhunt after she changed identities several times.

She was charged with her husband’s murder in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

WATCH | Black Widow (Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall)

Margaret steadfastly maintained her innocence throughout her incarceration.

In 2022, the United States District Court of Nevada found Margaret had not received a fair trial, was wrongly convicted and entitled to release.

Margaret is currently litigating a wrongful conviction action against the State of Nevada for her 20+ years of wrongful incarceration.

Her attorneys will file an amended version of this wrongful conviction complaint against the state, including the dismissal of charges.

Her filing was made possible because of a state statute amended in 2019 to address the rights of people wrongfully convicted.

They are looking for compensation to cover the costs and damages associated with this case, plus they are looking for acknowledgment that Margaret is innocent.

woman appears in court

Margaret Rudin appears in court during her murder trial. (Court TV)

Scripps News Las Vegas asked Margaret if she believes she’ll receive a certificate of innocence.

“Knowing Nevada and the way they’ve treated me so far, no,” said Rudin. “I’d like to see it before I die.”

The state and Rudin’s attorneys will have an official order worked out in the next 10 days for the judge to officially sign.

Scripps News Las Vegas reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for comment on the case and dismissal of charges, and have yet to hear back.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office told Scripps News Las Vegas they have no comment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

woman appears in court

‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin suing after murder conviction vacated

Margaret Rudin spent two decades behind bars after she was found guilty of murdering her husband, real estate developer Ron Rudin. More

Ron and Margaret Rudin
play button

Black Widow

Millionaire developer Ronald Rudin knew you can’t deal real estate in Las Vegas without making a few enemies. More

margaret rudin mugshot

‘Black Widow of Las Vegas’ has murder conviction vacated

The so-called "Black Widow of Las Vegas" was released from prison in 2019 and, at last report, was living with her family in Illinois. More

TRENDING

booking photo of Sheldon Timothy Herrington
joseph ferlazzo testifies
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

Donna Adelson sits in court
booking photo of Sheldon Timothy Herrington
Taiseer Zarka appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS