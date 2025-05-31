VPI Special Report GFX

Conflicting Theories and Hidden Ties: Week 4 in Karen Read’s Retrial | On The Record Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 31, 2025
In this episode of On the Record, host Cody Thomas recaps week 4 of the Karen Read trial. Jurors view critical surveillance footage, new text messages surface hinting at jealousy and a deteriorating relationship, and testimony challenges the handling of key evidence. Prosecutors suggest O’Keefe’s death may have been a domestic violence homicide — a claim the defense fiercely disputes.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.

