Data, Damage & Doubt: Week 6 in Karen Read’s Retrial | On the Record Podcast

Week 6 of the Karen Read trial centered on accident reconstruction, data from Read’s Lexus, and expert testimony suggesting her SUV could’ve caused John O’Keefe’s injuries—but didn’t prove it. Read is charged with murder in the death of O’Keefe, her police officer boyfriend. The prosecution rested its case, and the defense began presenting its own forensic evidence.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.