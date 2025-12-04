Decision on where Morgan Geyser should be held to remain sealed

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has made its recommendation on where Morgan Geyser should be kept as she awaits her upcoming hearing after escaping her group home.

Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail. She could either remain at the jail or be transferred back to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility.

A decision DHS has already made. However, a judge ordered DHS’s response to be sealed, meaning the department’s recommendation on where Geyser should be held remains unclear.

MORE | ‘I did something wrong’: Body camera shows Morgan Geyser’s arrest

Earlier this week, her attorney, Tony Cotton, requested that a judge release her from jail to return to the mental health facility, where she had been held for more than a decade.

Cotton also confirmed that he has filed a motion requesting that her hearing, set for Dec. 22, be delayed.

This story was originally written by Jay Sirkin for Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.