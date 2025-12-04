Decision on where Morgan Geyser should be held to remain sealed

Posted at 3:14 PM, December 4, 2025
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has made its recommendation on where Morgan Geyser should be kept as she awaits her upcoming hearing after escaping her group home.

Morgan Geyser sits in the back of a police car

Morgan Geyser is seen in the back of a police car after she was taken into custody in Ill. (Posen Police Dept.)

Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail. She could either remain at the jail or be transferred back to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility.

A decision DHS has already made. However, a judge ordered DHS’s response to be sealed, meaning the department’s recommendation on where Geyser should be held remains unclear.

MORE | ‘I did something wrong’: Body camera shows Morgan Geyser’s arrest

Earlier this week, her attorney, Tony Cotton, requested that a judge release her from jail to return to the mental health facility, where she had been held for more than a decade.

Cotton also confirmed that he has filed a motion requesting that her hearing, set for Dec. 22, be delayed.

This story was originally written by Jay Sirkin for Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Facebook Comments Box

More In:

Related Stories

morgan geyser
play button

Morgan Geyser’s Attorney Wants Her Returned to Mental Health Facility

Morgan Geyser's attorney is asking a judge to release her from jail and return her to a mental health facility. More

The judge offered an analysis of the evidence before issuing his ruling, emphasizing that Morgan Geyser's credibility was an issue.

Morgan Geyser’s attorney asks for move from jail to mental health facility

Morgan Geyser's attorney said it's wrong for her to be held in jail and asked for her to be taken to the Winnebago Mental Health... More

Morgan Geyser is seen on bodycamera video
play button

Body Camera Video Shows Morgan Geyser’s Arrest

Video from police body cameras shows Morgan Geyser initially lying to police about her name when she was found after leaving a group home. More

TOP STORIES

Jose Guttierez in court
Morgan Geyser seen in back of police car