Morgan Geyser’s attorney asks for move from jail to mental health facility

Posted at 7:43 AM, December 2, 2025 and last updated 7:54 AM, December 2, 2025
WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Morgan Geyser’s attorney is asking a judge to release her from jail and return her to a mental health facility.

Morgan Geyser sits in court

Morgan Geyser appears in a Waukesha County courtroom Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tony Cotton wrote to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner, arguing it’s improper to hold Geyser in jail because she doesn’t face any new criminal charges in the county.

MORE | ‘I did something wrong’: Body camera shows Morgan Geyser’s arrest

Geyser, one of the two Waukesha teens sentenced in the 2014 stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner, has been held at the jail since she was returned to Wisconsin from Illinois. Geyser said the attack was motivated by the fictional character Slender Man.

Geyser was arrested in Posen, Illinois, after cutting off her ankle monitor and escaping from her group home in Madison.

Cotton asked that Geyser be moved back to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility, where she was treated before her release.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

