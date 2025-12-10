Morgan Geyser moved from Waukesha County Jail after arrest

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is no longer being housed in the Waukesha County Jail, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that Geyser has been moved to a “different facility.” Geyser had been held at the jail after she broke her ankle monitor and escaped her Madison group home in November.

She was later found in Illinois and brought back to Waukesha County.

MORE | ‘I did something wrong’: Body camera shows Morgan Geyser’s arrest

News of Geyser’s relocation comes about a week after the Department of Health Services (DHS) made its recommendation on where Geyser should be held as she awaits a hearing on her conditional release following her escape.

A judge ordered DHS’ recommendation to be sealed, along with a sealed order to transport Geyser, according to Scripps News Milwaukee.

It is still unclear which facility Geyser was relocated to. Scripps News Milwaukee has reached out to officials for clarification, including her attorney, Tony Cotton.

Last week, Cotton requested that Geyser be returned to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility, where she had been held for more than a decade. He also filed a motion requesting that her hearing, scheduled for Dec. 22, be delayed.