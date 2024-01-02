Equestrian Tatyana Remley pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

By LAUREN SILVER

SAN DIEGO (Court TV) — An equestrian who once made headlines for organizing a failed multimillion-dollar horse show has been sentenced for a failed murder-for-hire plot.

Tatyana Remley was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation to commit murder and carrying a loaded, concealed firearm not registered to her.

She was arrested in August on charges she offered a friend $2 million to kill her estranged husband, Mark Remley. Tatyana had filed for divorce from her husband, alleging that she feared for her life. At the same time, she requested $15,000 in spousal support, saying that she was accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle that required bodyguards, drivers and a personal assistant.

READ MORE: Valitar horse show producer arrested in husband’s murder-for-hire plot

Investigators said Tatyana also met with an undercover sheriff’s detective and gave them “detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed” and “brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder.” In the days after trying to arrange her husband’s murder, police said that Tatyana also tried to burn down his home.

Tatyana and Mark made headlines in 2012 when they organized a traveling horse show called “Valitar in Del Mar” that was abruptly canceled and went under shortly thereafter.

“They had no clue what they were doing — about anything,” Erik Martonovich, the show’s director, said of the couple in 2013 to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “They weren’t horse people, and they weren’t show people.”