It's An Adelson Family Reunion... In Court!

Julie Grant wonders: How many of Donna Adelson's kids are going to testify against her? Whose testimony will be the most damaging? Will Wendi be charged? Julie also applauds the grace that victim Dan Markel's family has shown. (8/30/24)   MORE

Elderly female defendant is sowrn in

Donna Adelson Speaks Prior to Motions Hearing

Caleb Leyland sits in court

Caleb Leyland Tells Court He Feels 'Ashamed' After Murder

'He Could Have Stopped It': Victim's Family Addresses Judge at Sentencing

photo of woman

Caleb Leyland Sentencing Hearing: What to Expect

Denali Brehmer speaks in an interview

Exclusive Interview with Confessed Killer in Murder-for-Hire

screen shows text messages

Shanna Gardner's Attorney Accuses Prosecution Witness of Lying

woman testifies

Daughter Describes Fatal Argument Between Christine Ricci, Husband

Booking photos of Katherine Magbanua, Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera

Hitman Convicted of Killing Dan Markel to Testify Against Donna Adelson

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr at her sentencing

IN v. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr: Sentencing (Full Hearing)

Karm and Joel Waldman talk Adelson news.

Why Charlie Adelson Was Transferred to South Dakota: Insiders Tell All

Charlie Adelson, the wealthy Fort Lauderdale periodontist who's serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, has been transferred to a prison in South Dakota.

Charlie Adelson Transferred to South Dakota Prison

A check given to the alleged hitman reads, 'Kickstarter Good Luck!!' Jared Bridegan was shot and killed in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire plot. His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, her husband and another man were charged.

Microsoft Exec Murder: Check Given to Hitman Reads 'Good Luck!!'

