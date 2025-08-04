Erik Menendez back in prison after hospital stay

LOS ANGELES (Court TV/AP) — Erik Menendez is back in prison after a hospital stay last month, according to prison records reviewed by Court TV.

The 57-year-old has been serving a life without parole sentence along with his brother, Lyle Menendez, after being convicted of murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills, California, home in 1989. A judge recently resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.

They will appear before the state parole board on August 21 and 22. If the board determines they are eligible for parole, Gov. Gavin Newsom must review the decision before they are released.

Last month, Erik’s lawyers sought his release from prison ahead of an upcoming parole hearing when he was hospitalized. His lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that Menendez was having a “serious medical condition” and should receive a prison furlough, something the governor granted some inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geragos did not elaborate on the condition, but he said releasing Menendez was the “only fair and equitable thing to do” so he had time to prepare for his parole hearing properly. TMZ further reported that Erik had undergone several surgeries to remove kidney stones.