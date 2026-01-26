Ex-mayoral candidate charged in wife’s death initially believed a suicide

MARTINEZ, Calif. (Court TV) — A California man has been charged in his wife’s murder after a cold case investigation uncovered new digital evidence, prosecutors announced.

Michael Anthony Leon, 66, was arrested on Jan. 22 at his Antioch residence and charged with the murder of his wife, Brenda Joyce Leon, who was 52 years old when she died on September 28, 2015, authorities said.

Authorities allege Michael fatally shot Brenda, forged a suicide note and staged the scene to appear as a suicide, according to court documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Brenda’s death was initially ruled a homicide; however, her daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2021, “alleging that a John Doe ‘intentionally shot’ their mother and ‘forged a suicide note and otherwise falsified evidence at the scene of the killing to give the impression that their mother had killed herself.'”

Prosecutors said an “investigation uncovered previously unknown digital evidence and new factual details that were central to the decision to file charges.”

“Brenda Joyce’s family never lost faith that the truth would come to light,” District Attorney Diana Becton said. “Today’s filing in Contra Costa Superior Court honors that perseverance and demonstrates that cold cases are never forgotten, regardless of how much time has passed.”

Michael is set to be arraigned on Jan. 26. If convicted at trial, Michael faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

Michael ran for Antioch mayor in 2012 and finished last, according to the Chronicle.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.