Faith No More | Accomplice to Murder Podcast

Posted at 9:46 AM, July 5, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

PODCAST: The prosecution claims Jamie Faith was executed by war hero Darrin Lopez so that he could be with his high school sweetheart Jennifer Faith, with whom he was having an online BDSM affair. But the defense argues Jennifer exploited Darrin’s trust and PTSD, faking abuse to convince him she was in mortal danger. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original true crime series Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan, which examines the cases and verdicts that may not be as clear-cut as initially thought.

