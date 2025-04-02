What Do Stephan Sterns’ Jail Calls Reveal? | VPI Podcast

Stephan Sterns, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter, Madeline Soto, speaks to his parents from jail about the accusations he is facing and the discovery of Soto’s body. Vinnie Politan analyzes these phone calls, searching for any admissions or hidden meanings that may reveal Sterns’ involvement in Madeline’s death.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.