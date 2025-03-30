Karen Read Final Pretrial Hearing | Court TV Podcast

Trial & Error Sundays

Karen Read prepares to face a jury once again after her first trial ended with a hung jury in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Prosecutors allege she hit him with her car after a night of drinking and left him to die in the cold, while she maintains that she is being framed for murder and the real killer has close ties to the Boston Police Department. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the final pretrial hearing from 3/25/2025, just one week before jury selection begins in this contentious retrial.

