FBI to exhume body of murder victim featured in ‘The Keepers’

Posted at 1:36 PM, July 7, 2023 and last updated 1:36 PM, July 7, 2023

By: Siobhan Garrett

BALTIMORE (Scripps News Baltimore) — It’s a 54-year-old murder case and now the FBI is hoping the victim’s body can provide more information.

The FBI is working to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki. She was killed in 1969 when she was 20 years old and her murder was detailed in the Netflix series “The Keepers.”

Kurt Wolfgang from the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center said the FBI called them to say they are filing the paperwork to do this.

The advocacy group represents the Malecki family. They haven’t been given a timeline on when the body will be exhumed.

The FBI did not say what prompted investigators to exhume the body or what they plan to do with it.

“The Keepers” suggests that Joyce Malecki’s murder may be linked to the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik at the old Archbishop Seton Keough High School.

Cesnik had been a teacher at the school and many of her former students believe she uncovered widespread sexual abuse at the all-girls school at the hands of Rev. Joseph Maskell and another priest.

Cesnik left her apartment on November 7, 1969, to buy a gift and never returned. Her body was found two months later by two hunters in Lansdowne.

An autopsy revealed she died from a skull fracture.

Malecki disappeared four days after Cesnik. Malecki’s body was found near a Fort Meade shooting range. She was found bound, strangled, and drowned.

No arrests have been made in either case.

“The Keepers” did help renew an investigation into widespread sexual abuse in the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Back in April, a long-awaited 456 investigative report was released.

This story was originally published on July 6, 2023, by WMAR in Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond

‘America’s Most Wanted’ cold case suspect denied bond in 1984 killing

Prosecutors said on the record that Donald Santini may have been asked to kill Cynthia Wood by someone else. More

Jewell Parchman Langford photo

‘Nation River Lady’ identified, suspect charged in 1975 cold case

The remains of 'Nation River Lady' have been identified as a well-known spa owner from Jackson, Tennessee. Her body was found in 1975. More

rudy faris missing person photo

Missing Texas teen Rudy Farias found 8 years later with cuts and bruises

Rudy Farias disappeared in Mach 2015 while walking his dogs. Eight years later he has been found safe, authorities say. More

TRENDING

Paul, Maggie, Alex and Buster Murdaugh
Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles appears in court
Adam Montgomery mugshot
legendary trials logo

LATEST NEWS

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles listens as the verdict is read.
Court TV logo
Patrick Crusius appears in court
Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond

SCRIPPS NEWS

2 women awoken to intruder fondling their feet in Nevada resort town
Teen arrested in connection to Baltimore block party mass shooting
Texas gunman sentenced to life for killing 23 in racist Walmart attack