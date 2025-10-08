FL v. Demetrius O’Neal: Nightclub Double Murder Trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Court TV/Scripps News Fort Myers) — A Florida man is facing life in prison if convicted of a mass shooting at a nightclub.

Demetrius O’Neal is one of five suspects charged in the killing of two teenagers and injuring 14 people in a July 2016 shooting at Club Blu. O’Neal, along with Derrick Church, each face two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for their alleged role in the shooting.

Kierra Russ was convicted in 2022 of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life in prison. In September, Tajze Battle pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and was sentenced to 23 years. Last week, Don Loggins pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and will spend 11 years in prison with time served. Church’s trial has not been scheduled, but will return to court in November for a hearing.

During Russ’ trial, prosecutors argued she tipped off O’Neal about a rival gang they were fighting with being inside the club, leading to the deadly shooting.

18-year-old Stefan Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles were killed, and 14 others were injured in the shooting at Club Blu. The club was hosting a teen night when gunfire broke out, reported Scripps News Fort Myers.

Jury selection is currently underway in O’Neal’s trial.