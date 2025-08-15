Flint River Killer’s widow testifies in daughter’s husband’s murder trial

ATLANTA (Court TV) — Carl Patton, the serial killer known as the Flint River Killer, lost his own daughter, Melissa Wolfenbarger, to murder. Today, however, it is Christopher Wolfenbarger, Melissa’s husband, who faces trial for her death. Patton died in 2021, and his widow, Norma Patton, testified in the case against Wolfenbarger today. She recounted her daughter’s tragic story on the stand.

A TROUBLED FAMILY DYNAMIC

Norma, who entered the courtroom using a cane, took the stand and detailed the tumultuous dynamics within her family. She spoke of her daughter’s volatile relationship with Christopher, which began when Melissa was just a freshman in high school. As Melissa frequently ran away to be with Christopher, Norma felt compelled to intervene. Norma said she started Melissa on birth control out of concern, but Melissa still became pregnant at 15, and the couple married shortly before Melissa gave birth.

Norma recalled an incident in which she observed visible injuries on Melissa following a confrontation with Christopher. She gave an alarming description of abrasions on Melissa’s backside, which appeared as if she’d been dragged along the concrete.

A MOTHER’S DESPERATE SEARCH FOR HER DAUGHTER

The timeline took an even darker turn just after Christmas in 1998 when Melissa went missing at the age of 21. The last time Norma and Melissa spoke was Thanksgiving Day, and Norma knew something was wrong when she didn’t hear from Melissa on Christmas.

Despite repeated attempts to report her disappearance, Norma faced challenges due to Melissa’s status as a married adult. Christopher never reported his wife’s disappearance to authorities. Norma maintained that, despite her persistence, the police were hesitant to look into the case.

When investigators sought Norma’s help with the Flint River case, she agreed to turn on her husband of 56 years. She helped convict Carl in exchange for help locating Melissa. Carl was arrested for five murders on February 23, 2003.

On March 17, 2003, investigators confirmed Melissa’s remains had been found. Norma later realized that Christopher had ties to the area where her daughter’s remains were discovered.

Norma began sobbing on the witness stand as she detailed the tragic loss of her daughter. The judge adjourned early, and Norma is set to conclude her testimony on Monday.

