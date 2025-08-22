Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Joel E. McDurmon presents the defense's closing argument in Christopher Wolfenbarger's murder trial, where he is facing charges of the cold case murder of his wife, Melissa Wolfenbarger, who was the daughter of a convicted serial killer. (8/22/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

