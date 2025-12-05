Florida man charged in 1997 killings linked to Gilgo Beach case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa Bay) — Nearly three decades after Tanya Jackson’s body was discovered in Lakeview, New York, a Hillsborough County man has been charged in her death, a case with ties to the Gilgo Beach murders.

On Wednesday, 66-year-old Andrew Dykes was arrested near Tampa on a warrant from Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 killing. Jackson, a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was dismembered, and her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana Dykes, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.

Tatiana’s remains, discovered in 2011 close to where women allegedly killed by accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann were found, fueled speculation that the cases were connected. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to seven murders.

For years, Jackson was known only as “Peaches” because of a distinctive tattoo, and her daughter was referred to as “Baby Doe,” until authorities were able to identify them.

Sources told ABC News that Dykes is believed to be Tatiana’s father. ABC News also reported that Dykes is due back in Florida court next week as authorities seek his extradition to New York.

