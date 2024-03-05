Florida pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen

Posted at 11:31 AM, March 5, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

MARATHON, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager after giving them alcohol.

Monte Chitty, who is the pastor at the First Baptist Church in Marathon, is charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a news release.

monte chitty mugshot

FILE – Monte Chitty (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the 62-year-old was arrested after a 911 caller overheard a 15-year-old girl telling another adult she had been assaulted. While the caller was reporting the incident, Chitty also called authorities to say “he was about to be accused of something and wanted to get ahead of it.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tracked the teen to the boat where she lived. The girl told deputies that Chitty gave her alcohol, which she thought was “spiked.” She said she “immediately began to feel weak and lost consciousness” and woke up to “Chitty sexually molesting her.”

Chitty claimed the girl had been drinking at the church, and he helped her to a couch a to lie down. He claimed he didn’t touch her after that.

Text messages between Chitty and the teen allegedly show Chitty making a “reference to having sexual relations with the girl while she was impaired.”

Chitty was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center. Authorities said he was also a registered volunteer pastor with the sheriff’s office, but has not performed any services for the office.

More In:

Related Stories

With everything happening in the Murder of Madeline Soto, should Madeline's mother, Jenn Soto, hire an attorney?

Should Madeline Soto’s Mother, Jenn Soto, Hire an Attorney?

With everything happening in the Murder of Madeline Soto, should Madeline's mother, Jenn Soto, hire an attorney? More

Several big things happening in this case, from an inappropriate image being posted on social media to body language analysis of the suspect and her mother from interviews conducted by WFTV.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Three Big Things Happening In the Case

Several big things happening in the Murder of Madeline Soto case, including an inappropriate image being posted on social media. More

Stephan Sterns appears in an interview with WFTV

Stephan Sterns’ Tearful Interview Before Madeline Soto’s Body Was Found

Stephan Sterns, charged with sexual abuse, appeared in a tearful interview with WFTV one day after Madeline Soto disappeared. More

TRENDING

Hannah Gutierrez in court.
Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,
Photo of Stephan Sterns
Photo of Harmony Montgomery

LATEST NEWS

Hannah Gutierrez in court ahead of defense opening statements
James Crumbley
Daniel Howard mugshot
monte chitty mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS

Scott Peterson claims new evidence exonerates him in 2002 murder
USPS offering $250K reward after its mail carrier was fatally shot
Superseding indictment filed against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez