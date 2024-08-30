Vinnie Politan Investigates: The Case Against Stephan Sterns

- Watch Live
Madeline Soto went missing Feb. 26. Her body was discovered five days later. Now, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, who is accused of sexually abusing and murdering Madeline. (8/29/24) MORE
