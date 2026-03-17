Former paramedic indicted for wife’s alleged murder with eyedrops

GASTONIA, N.C. (Court TV) — A former paramedic has been indicted on murder and fraud charges in the death of his wife, who investigators say was killed with eyedrops.

Joshua Hunsucker, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in Gaston County, North Carolina, according to court records filed last week. The indictment, filed on March 11, accuses Hunsucker of first-degree murder, insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense in the death of his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker.

While Joshua Hunsucker told friends and family that his wife died of a heart attack, investigators determined that she had been poisoned with tetrahydrozoline, a medication frequently found in over-the-counter eyedrops. Stacy Robinson Hunsucker died on Sept. 23, 2018, but charges weren’t filed against the defendant for more than a year.

Joshua Hunsucker is facing charges of witness intimidation in a separate case in which he is accused of staging his own kidnapping and assault in an alleged attempt to frame his in-laws. Police found no evidence of a legitimate attack, but rather additionally charged Joshua Hunsucker with stalking and harassing his in-laws. Prosecutors say the defendant concocted the alleged scheme to distract attention from himself before his arrest.

In 2024, Joshua Hunsucker was accused of trying to poison his own 11-year-old child, who was brought to the hospital with low blood pressure, low heart rate, extreme exhaustion and constricted blood vessels. The child’s blood was found to contain tetrahydrozoline, along with O-desmethylvenlafaxine. The second drug, not approved for use in children, is used in the treatment of depression. Investigators say they found the drug in Joshua Hunsucker’s truck.

Court records indicate Joshua Hunsucker is due to return to court for an arraignment in April.