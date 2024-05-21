Former Red Sox pitcher arrested in underage sex sting, sheriff says

Posted at 7:58 AM, May 21, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox was arrested in Florida as part of an underage sex sting, authorities announced Monday.

Maddox was one of 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. They are accused of soliciting sex over the internet from people who they believed were children, officials said.

austin maddox portrait

FILE – Austin Maddox of the Boston Red Sox baseball team shown Feb. 19, 2017, in Fort Myers, Fla. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox was arrested in Florida last month as part of an underage sex sting, authorities announced Monday, May 20, 2024. Maddox was one of 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

James Hill, a defense attorney for Maddox, said he intends to fight the allegations against him and will enter a plea of not guilty should formal charges be filed.

Maddox, 33, began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be an underage girl on April 28, an arrest report said. He expressed his intent to have sex with the girl even after she told him that she was 14, officials said.

Maddox agreed to meet the girl at a pre-arranged location, where he was arrested by law enforcement officers, authorities said.

He is charged with four felony counts, including traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit a child. He is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Maddox played college ball for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He made his major league debut with the team in 2017 after several years in the minors. He spent about three months on the Red Sox roster before heading back to the minors to recover from shoulder injuries. He was released from the team in 2019.

More In:

Related Stories

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

Did Jenn Soto know about the abuse Madeline was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Could she be charged in Madeline's death? More

photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

‘Diddy’ apologizes after video of attack on ex-girlfriend is leaked

UPDATE: Diddy issues apology after hotel surveillance video of him attacking Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway is released. More

Julie Grant with a still picture from the Diddy hotel abuse on the monitor.

Julie Grant: ‘Bad Boy’ Diddy Will Be Behind Bars Soon

Julie reacts to the shocking video of Diddy's horrific assault upon Cassie Ventura. And, true crime trends in a full episode. More

TRENDING

Charlie Adelson, the wealthy Fort Lauderdale periodontist who's serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, has been transferred to a prison in South Dakota.
Julie Grant with a picture of Abulaban on the monitor.
Charlie Adelson

LATEST NEWS

Charlie Adelson
combo photo of Diana and Madalina Cojocari

SCRIPPS NEWS