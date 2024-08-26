GA v. Jason Palmer: Trucker’s Girlfriend Murder Trial

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A long-haul truck driver accused of killing his girlfriend is facing trial in Georgia.

Jason Palmer is charged with murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and malice murder in the death of Jessica Goodrich, whose body was found in a wooded area adjacent to a truck stop. Palmer and Goodrich were traveling through Georgia from their home state of Massachusetts at the time.

An arrest warrant states Goodrich’s body was discovered next to Roadie’s Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, on Oct. 8, 2022. Goodrich was wearing all black; she had on oversized men’s basketball shorts and an oversized men’s tank top.

Goodrich had sustained stab wounds to the left side of her chest and the right side of her neck. There were no traces of blood on her body, which appeared to have been washed.

Authorities in Georgia and Massachusetts partnered for the investigation, which revealed Goodrich and Palmer had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade that Goodrich’s family described as “tumultuous.”

According to the arrest warrant, Goodrich texted a relative On Sept. 30, 2022, to say that she and Palmer were in Tennessee. She said that Palmer had choked and threatened to kill her. The texts included photos of Goodrich’s bruised face and neck. Goodrich also indicated to this family member that she was going to look up flights because she could no longer be with Palmer, declaring: “I’m not going to die in the back of his truck or go to jail for whipping his f—ing ass.”

An Oct. 3, 2022 text message that the relative sent Goodrich went unanswered.

The warrant further states that Palmer sent a Facebook message to a family member on Oct. 19, 2022, saying that Goodrich had gone back home to Massachusetts and that he had paid for her hotel and train fare. Palmer later stated, however, that he had dropped Goodrich off at a Pilot truck stop in Wildwood, Florida.

Goodrich’s truck was equipped with GPS monitoring, which pinpointed Palmer’s arrival in Wildwood, Florida on Oct. 7, 2022. The truck was then tracked making the 176-mile trek to Woodbine, which is where Goodrich’s body was found hours later.

That truck was later tracked down at a truck stop in Indiana. He was apprehended on Oct. 26, 2022, and ultimately extradited to Georgia.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 8/26/24