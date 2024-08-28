Jason Palmer: I Did Not Kill Jessica Goodrich

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defendant Jason Palmer took the stand in his own defense in the Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial. He denied murdering the victim, Jessica Goodrich, and detailed for the jury the last time he saw her. (8/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?