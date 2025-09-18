Gary Busey sentenced to 2 years probation for sexual contact conviction

CAMDEN, N.J. (Court TV) — Actor William Gary Busey was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact stemming from an incident at a New Jersey horror convention in 2022.

The 81-year-old actor appeared via Zoom before Judge Gwendolyn Blue, who imposed the sentence despite defense requests for financial penalties only. Busey had pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for inappropriately touching a woman during the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden on August 13, 2022. He entered the plea in an agreement with prosecutors, who dropped four other charges in exchange for probation and fines.

“It was not an accidental touching,” Busey confirmed during his earlier guilty plea when questioned by Blue.

Defense attorney Blair Zwillman argued that Busey’s age, medical conditions and California residence made probation unnecessary. Zwillman cited medical reports showing Busey suffered a severe brain injury in a motorcycle accident in 1988, leaving him in a coma for 30 days and requiring him to relearn basic functions.

“He does have mild cognitive impairment and early dementia,” Zwillman said, adding that Busey also had a cancerous tumor removed from his sinus in 1997.

Zwillman emphasized that the incident occurred during a celebrity photo shoot where Busey was posing with fans, and argued that the touching of the victim’s buttocks over clothing was not as severe as other sexual contact cases.

“Without minimizing the effect this may have had on the victim, I’m pointing out it’s not an egregious case of sexual contact that the Court has seen on other occasions,” Zwillman said.

Blue ultimately found several aggravating factors applied, including Busey’s prior contact with the criminal justice system. Court records show he was arrested in 2004 in Malibu for trespass and disorderly conduct, receiving three years’ probation in 2007. He was also convicted of hit and run with property damage in California in 2021, receiving one year of probation.

The judge found aggravating factors outweighed mitigating ones, despite acknowledging Busey’s medical history and age.

“Criminal sexual contact is a serious offense, and I’ve not heard anything to go against the plea agreement as entered,” Blue said.

Under the terms of the sentence, Busey must serve two years of probation, pay supervision fees and fines and provide a DNA sample. He is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Blue noted she had reviewed victim impact statements in determining the sentence. The remaining charges against Busey were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

During the proceedings, Busey appeared to have difficulty hearing despite wearing a hearing aid. At one point, he interrupted the judge, saying he needed to use the bathroom, briefly leaving the virtual courtroom.

“I’m following my attorney’s advice,” Busey said when asked if he wanted to make a statement before sentencing.

The case had been delayed for reasons unrelated to the defense, with Zwillman noting that during the three-year period since the 2022 incident, Busey had not engaged in any behavior requiring probationary supervision.

