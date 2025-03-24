Gary Busey back in court on sexual contact charges

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP/Court TV) — Actor Gary Busey was back in court Monday on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment.

Busey is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention in August 2022.

The charges stem from alleged actions taken Aug. 12-14 at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in the southern Jersey town of Jersey, a suburb of Philadelphia.

On Monday, Busey appeared remotely from California. Blair Zwillman, who told the judge he took over Busey’s case last week, entered a not guilty plea for Busey.

A plea offer was mentioned during the hearing. However, Zwillman told the judge he is working on a motion to dismiss based partly on “exculpatory affidavits” he received from prior defense counsel. On Sunday, the defense filed a pretrial intervention application, but no other details were given.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story.”