Gary Busey Learns His Fate for Criminal Sexual Contact

Gary Busey, 81, who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a woman at a convention, has been sentenced to 2 years probation. As part of a plea agreement, 3 additional counts of criminal sexual contact were dismissed against the actor. (9/18/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Gery Busey, who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a woman at a convention, attends his sentencing hearing via Zoom. His attorney attends via Zoom as well.

Cardi B verdict reactions

Reaction to Cardi B's Civil Assault Trial Verdict, Pen Throwing Incident

Cardi B gets into an SUV

Cardi B: Court TV 'Got Good Angles of Me'

plaintiff Emani Ellis' attorney argues in court

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Rebuttal Closing Argument

Cardii B'd defense attorney

Cardi B's Defense: Ellis' Claims Are Unsubstantiated, No Real Harm Done

Cardi B gives a press conference

Cardi B: Next Time, 'I'm Going to Countersue, and I'm Gonna Make You Pay'

verdict announced in Cardi B civil assault trial.

Cardi B Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Cardi in court

Cardi B's Defense Attorney's Closing Argument: No Proof, Just Profanity

Cardi B exits courthouse

Watch Cardi B Throw Pen at Photographer

Cardi B Prosecution closings

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Closing Argument

Cardi B closing arguments

Closing Arguments Expected in Cardi B's Civil Assault Trial

Cardi B takes the stand for second day

Cardi B Takes the Stand For Second Day In Her Civil Assault Trial

