Gary Busey Learns His Fate for Criminal Sexual Contact

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Gary Busey, 81, who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a woman at a convention, has been sentenced to 2 years probation. As part of a plea agreement, 3 additional counts of criminal sexual contact were dismissed against the actor. (9/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?