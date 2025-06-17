Grading The Closing Arguments in Karen Read’s Retrial | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant discusses how Hank Brennan and Alan Jackson delivered their closing arguments in Karen Read’s murder retrial. Plus, she examines what the future may hold for Read if she is convicted. Karen Read is charged with the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow outside of a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.