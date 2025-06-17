Grading The Closing Arguments in Karen Read’s Retrial | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 12:15 PM, June 17, 2025
Julie Grant discusses how Hank Brennan and Alan Jackson delivered their closing arguments in Karen Read’s murder retrial. Plus, she examines what the future may hold for Read if she is convicted. Karen Read is charged with the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow outside of a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Discuss Jury Questions with the Judge

After receiving three questions from the jury about Karen Read's fate, Judge Beverly Cannone discusses these questions with the attorneys for both sides. More

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jury Asks Three Questions During Deliberations

The jury in Karen Read's retrial asks three questions after 11 hours of deliberation, including whether Read's interviews are considered evidence. More

What Do John O’Keefe’s Arm Injuries Show? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan, live from Dedham, Massachusetts, discusses key evidence in Karen Read's retrial, including what John O'Keefe's arm injuries reveal. More

