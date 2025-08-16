Gregory Moore asks for new DNA test ahead of Aliza Sherman murder trial

Posted at 12:30 PM, August 16, 2025
CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — The divorce attorney charged in the death of Aliza Sherman returned to court on Thursday.

Gregory Moore in court

Gregory Moore appeared at his arraignment on May 28, 2025. (Scripps News Cleveland)

Gregory Moore’s attorney has filed a new motion requesting an independent DNA test on a watch found on Sherman when she was killed, arguing it could provide crucial evidence.

Moore is facing murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges. Sherman, 53, a mother of four and a Cleveland Clinic nurse, was brutally stabbed 12 years ago in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight.

At the time of Sherman’s death, Moore was representing her in a divorce case.

Moore has been out of custody but under surveillance after posting a $2 million bond last month.

According to a secret indictment, which was made public after Moore’s arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn’t intend to meet with her at all.

The indictment stated that this was part of a plan hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

