Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Divorce attorney charged in cold case murder of Aliza Sherman

Posted at 8:18 AM, May 5, 2025
Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — Twelve years after Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight, the attorney representing her in a divorce case has been indicted for her death.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Gregory Moore is charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Gregory Moore booking photo

Gregory Moore is charged with the murder of Aliza Sherman. (Williamson County Jail, TX)

Sherman, a 53-year-old mother of four, was killed in the middle of the day in downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013, near Moore’s office.

According to the indictment, which was made public after Moore’s arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her.

The indictment alleges it was part of a plan that was hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

As Sherman waited for someone to unlock the doors at Moore’s office building, “an individual who was either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator” approached Sherman, circled behind her, chased her, and then stabbed her more than 10 times, the indictment says.

Moore also allegedly disconnected his phone from the cell network for three hours around the time of Sherman’s death in an attempt to avoid creating cell tower location evidence. He later turned his phone back on and made several calls to Sherman’s phone to cover his tracks, according to the indictment. He then got a new phone a few days after her death.

Moore was not a stranger to authorities, reported The Associated Press.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to falsification for statements he made to police about his whereabouts during Sherman’s killing. He also admitted to calling in bomb threats in 2012 as a way to delay trials. His law license was suspended in 2017 and he resigned it the following year. He served six months in jail.

Aliza Sherman

FILE – Aliza Sherman (Scripps News Cleveland)

“The Sherman family has waited over a decade for answers regarding their mother’s homicide,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Through the tenacious work of multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was accumulated that paints the unmistakable picture that Gregory Moore orchestrated and participated in the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman.”

The U.S. Marshals arrested Moore Friday at a relative’s house outside Austin, Texas, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot. He was taken into custody without incident.

In Northeast Ohio, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit descended on Moore’s home in Sagamore Hills to execute a search warrant.

Moore is expected to be brought back to Cuyahoga County to face a judge in the next week or so.

“The successful conclusion of this case highlights the coordinated efforts between the FBI, local law enforcement, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office and serves as an important reminder of our commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families,” said Cleveland Office of the FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.

This story was initially published by Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

tyre nichols bodycam

TN v. Bean, et al.: Beating of Tyre Nichols Murder Trial

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. More

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. More

kerry roberts testifies

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Kerry Roberts Testimony | Court TV Podcast

This episode features Kerry Roberts full testimony from Karen Read's murder retrial. Karen is charged in the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. More

TOP STORIES

Gregory Moore booking photo
tyre nichols bodycam