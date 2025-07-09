Judge orders monitoring for Gregory Moore, charged in Aliza Sherman murder

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — A former attorney charged in the death of Aliza Sherman was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial conference.

Judge Kira Krivosh said Gregory Moore will be placed on court-supervised release and will be GPS-monitored while the case proceeds. During that time, Moore is forbidden from traveling out of state or handling firearms. If Moore violates the terms of his GPS monitoring, he may be arrested without bond.

At the hearing, Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, spoke about the impact her mother’s death had on their family.

“Our mother cannot stand here today to speak for herself, not by her own choice. So we stand here for her,” Sherman said. “We are her physical voice. We are her vessel. And while she is no longer with us in body, her spirit remains powerfully present in this courtroom, in our group and in our pursuit for justice.”

Gregory Moore was released from jail last week on a $2 million bond. He’s facing one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in Aliza’s 2013 death.

“While this case may be new in your docket, our commitment to justice for Aliza is not,” Jennifer said. “For 4,491 days since March 24, 2013, we have remained focused on two unchanging goals: to protect the public and to hold the person responsible for the murder accountable.”

Aliza, a 53-year-old mother of four and a Cleveland Clinic nurse, was brutally stabbed in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight. At the time of her death, Moore was representing her in a divorce case.

According to a secret indictment made public after Moore’s arrest, he allegedly lured Aliza to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn’t intend to meet with her at all. The indictment stated that this was part of a plan hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

Moore’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 30.

This story was originally written by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.