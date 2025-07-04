Former attorney accused in Aliza Sherman’s murder leaves jail

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — Gregory Moore, the former attorney for Aliza Sherman, who is now charged in connection with her death, posted a $2 million bond on Thursday, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

Sherman, 53, a mother of four and a Cleveland Clinic nurse, was brutally stabbed 12 years ago in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight.

At the time of Sherman’s death, Moore was representing her in a divorce case.

According to a secret indictment, which was made public after Moore’s arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn’t intend to meet with her at all.

The indictment stated that this was part of a plan hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

Investigators say that as Sherman waited for someone to unlock the doors at Moore’s office building, “an individual who was either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator” approached Sherman on East 12th Street, circled behind her, chased her, and then stabbed her more than 10 times, the indictment said.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Moore on May 2 at one of his relatives’ homes outside Austin, Texas. He was later extradited to Ohio, where he is currently facing one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office previously said a police investigation revealed that on the day Sherman was killed, Moore sent text messages to her cell phone just before and after her death. Those messages indicated that Moore was in his office, but phone records, analysis, additional records and witness statements show he was not in the building.

Moore then made false statements to Cleveland police homicide detectives when questioned about his whereabouts, according to authorities.

In 2017, Moore was sentenced for inducing panic and lying to police who were investigating Sherman’s death.

Moore pleaded guilty to inducing panic and falsification in connection with bomb threats called in to the Geauga County Courthouse in January 2012 and the Lake County Courthouse in May 2012, and the Cuyahoga County Courthouse in July 2012.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 36 months of community control, and 150 hours of court work service.

This story was originally written by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.