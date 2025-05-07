Extradition hearing set for lawyer charged in Aliza Sherman killing

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — An extradition hearing for the divorce lawyer who was allegedly involved in the killing of Aliza Sherman has been set.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Gregory Moore is expected to appear in court in Williamson County, Texas, on May 14.

“We have been in touch with law enforcement in Williamson County,” Alexandria Bauer, public information officer for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, told anchor Tracy Carloss. “We plan on having a prosecutor at the extradition hearing. We look forward to Gregory Moore’s eventual return to Cuyahoga County.”

The U.S. Marshals arrested Moore at a relative’s house outside Austin, Texas, on May 2, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot. He was taken into custody without incident.

THE ARREST

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 51-year-old Moore is charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder, and two counts of kidnapping.

Sherman, a mother of four, was killed in the middle of the day in Downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013, near Moore’s office.

According to the secret indictment, which was made public after Moore’s arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her but didn’t intend to meet with her at all.

The indictment states this was part of a plan that was hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

As Sherman waited for someone to unlock the doors at Moore’s office building, “an individual who was either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator” approached Sherman on East 12th Street, circled behind her, chased her, and then stabbed her more than 10 times, the indictment said.

Moore also allegedly disconnected his phone from the cell network for three hours around the time of Sherman’s death in an attempt to avoid creating cell tower location evidence. He later turned his phone back on and made several calls to Sherman’s phone to cover his tracks, according to the indictment. He then got a new phone a few days after her death.

Said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley:

“We have been flooded with questions over the last several days about how this indictment came to be 12 years after Aliza Sherman’s brutal homicide. Through the diligent work of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, new evidence was obtained. After meeting with these investigators and reviewing this evidence, a decision was made to present the case to a grand jury. We look forward to presenting all of the evidence in this case at trial. We are confident that jurors will come to the same conclusion as to Gregory Moore’s orchestration and participation in the murder of Aliza Sherman. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Aliza Sherman’s family, who have never given up hope that the truth would be uncovered. The Sherman family has waited over a decade for answers regarding their mother’s homicide. Through the tenacious work of multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was accumulated that paints the unmistakable picture that Gregory Moore orchestrated and participated in the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman.”

HOW NEW TECHNOLOGY HELPED INVESTIGATORS

Attorney General Dave Yost said his office was called in 2021 to help Cleveland solve Aliza Sherman’s cold case. BCI’s cold case unit has extra tools, technology, and the bandwidth to help bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and new insights.

“Most frequently, the game changer is something new in the way of technology or something that a local police department simply doesn’t have available to it because of scale or something that’s recently developed,” Yost told anchor Tracy Carloss on Monday.

When it came to this case, Yost said new technology and fresh eyes helped unlock this mystery.

“The analytics on the digital fingerprints, so to speak, from the electronic devices and a number of transmissions, gave us the keys,” Yost said.

Yost said that anytime a person uses their cell phone, it leaves a fingerprint. Anytime a cell phone connects to the nearest WiFi, there is a record that can help police with their investigations.

According to Yost, more in-depth information will be released at trial.

This story was initially published by Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.