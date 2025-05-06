Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Did an Attorney Kill His Client To Avoid Going to Trial?

Prosecutors say Gregory Moore lured Aliza Sherman to his Cleveland office in 2013 with plans to kidnap her to avoid having to try her divorce case in court. She was stabbed over 10 times. Moore was arrested last week outside Austin, TX. (5/5/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Conspiracy to Commit, Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem, Weird Crimes

