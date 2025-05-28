Divorce attorney charged with murdering client appears in court

Posted at 11:30 AM, May 28, 2025
Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — The man accused of killing Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman more than a decade ago was arraigned at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning.

Gregory Moore in court

Gregory Moore appeared at his arraignment on May 28, 2025. (Scripps News Cleveland)

Gregory Moore faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the killing of Sherman.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Greg Moore stands before this court for the kidnapping and murder of his own client,” Jennifer Ricvchun, Sherman’s daughter, told the media after the hearing. “A woman who trusted him. A woman he was duty-bound to protect and advocate for. Instead, he allegedly betrayed that trust in the most horrifying way imaginable. If a person is capable of such calculated violence against a person he had a professional obligation to defend, one must ask what else is he capable of?”

MORE | Divorce attorney charged in cold case murder of Aliza Sherman

Judge Deborah Turner set Moore’s bond at $2 million.

Moore’s attorney asked for a bond before the case goes to trial.

His first pretrial hearing has been set for June 4. Moore returned to Ohio last week.

This story was originally written by Mike Holden for Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

greogry moore and aliza sherman

Extradition hearing set for lawyer charged in Aliza Sherman killing

Gregory Moore, the divorce lawyer allegedly involved in the killing of Aliza Sherman, faces a May 14 extradition hearing. More

photo of Eliza Sherman and her friend
play button

‘I Felt It’s Taken Too Long’: Aliza Sherman’s Friend Reacts To Arrest

Aliza Sherman's friend, Maria Zoul, told Julie Grant, "From day one, I felt he was involved," following Gregory Moore's arrest for her murder. More

splitscreen: mug shot of a man/photo of a woman
play button

Did an Attorney Kill His Client To Avoid Going to Trial?

Gregory Moore reportedly killed Aliza Sherman in 2013 to avoid having to try her divorce case in court. It was a cold case for 12... More

TOP STORIES

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.
Gregory Moore in court