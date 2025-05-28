Divorce attorney charged with murdering client appears in court

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland) — The man accused of killing Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman more than a decade ago was arraigned at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning.

Gregory Moore faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the killing of Sherman.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Greg Moore stands before this court for the kidnapping and murder of his own client,” Jennifer Ricvchun, Sherman’s daughter, told the media after the hearing. “A woman who trusted him. A woman he was duty-bound to protect and advocate for. Instead, he allegedly betrayed that trust in the most horrifying way imaginable. If a person is capable of such calculated violence against a person he had a professional obligation to defend, one must ask what else is he capable of?”

Judge Deborah Turner set Moore’s bond at $2 million.

Moore’s attorney asked for a bond before the case goes to trial.

His first pretrial hearing has been set for June 4. Moore returned to Ohio last week.

This story was originally written by Mike Holden for Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.