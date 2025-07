Ted Rowlands, filling in for Vinnie Politan, talks about how the Idaho student victims were honored and Bryan Kohberger’s reaction during his sentencing.

Binge all episodes on Bryan Kohberger HERE.

Watch the full episode HERE.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.