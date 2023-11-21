Hulk Hogan’s son charged with DUI

By: Rebekah Nelson, Brian McBride

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa) — Nicholas Bollea, more commonly known as Nick Hogan, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested and charged with DUI in Clearwater on Saturday.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Bollea, 33, was driving a 2021 black Dodge Ram in the median lane of Gulf to Bay Boulevard around 1:42 a.m. He approached an intersection where three patrol vehicles were stopped in the left turn lane with their emergency signals activated.

One officer attempted to use a flashlight to signal Bollea to move over, but he continued driving at the same rate of speed.

A second officer then pursued Bollea and conducted a traffic stop, where he “showed signs of impairment” and “performed poorly on field sobriety tests.”

Bollea was arrested and charged with driving under the influence refusal. He was released from jail at 7:30 p.m. on a $500 bond.

In 2007, then-17-year-old Bollea was arrested for reckless driving resulting from a wreck that seriously injured his passenger, John Graziano. A judge sentenced Bollea to eight months in jail.

Graziano suffered severe brain damage.

On Monday, Scripps News Tampa heard from Debra Graziano, his mom, regarding Bollea’s recent arrest.

She said in a text, “I think it’s a complete lack of respect for what his reckless driving did to my son. It shows me how life goes on as if nothing happened for him I can only pray that before it’s too late he turns his own life around…”

Graziano said her son still can’t speak, walk, or eat but that he’s aware and surrounded by love.

Scripps News Tampa tried to contact Bollea and his family for comment, but we have not heard back.